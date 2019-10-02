Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze issued a mandatory evacuation order at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday for homes from CR 104 east to CR 101, including County Road 101 and Fremont County Road 49 (Bear Creek) affected by the Decker fire.
The area includes about 20 homes, many of which are only seasonally occupied.
Evacuees should report to Salida United Methodist Church, 228 E. Fourth St. for accountability and information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.