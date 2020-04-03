Salida Circus is seeking acts for its online Social Distance Extravaganza, scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday.
The show will feature circus members performing their various acts through a livestream on the circus Facebook page. All acts are welcome, including acrobatics, clowning, aerial, juggling, tumbling, stiltwalking and magic.
The idea came when Jennifer Dempsey, circus founder and director, and Steve Kucera, emcee and artistic director, discussed how they could keep members active and trained following closure of the circus spring break camp.
Dempsey said just discussing the idea has boosted circus members’ spirits. She is currently in discussion with several international circus performers who could be included in the show.
Ideally, acts would perform live from their quarantine locations with whatever materials are available. However, those who cannot perform live during the broadcast can email Dempsey at info@thesalidacircus.com, and she will help organize a prerecorded piece.
Kucera will emcee as ringmaster from his home.
Dempsey is asking performers to have a first draft of their act ready by Saturday. They should have at least an idea about music and costumes they want to include.
The show is free to view and participate in, but Salida Circus is asking for donations, which can be made on thesalidacircus.com or its Facebook page.
For questions, email Kucera at steve@thesalidacircus.com.
