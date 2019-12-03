In exchange for nonperishable food items or cash donations, visitors to Monarch Mountain will get to ski or snowboard for free on Monday.
Anyone who takes a donation to the ski area will receive a complimentary lift ticket, valued at $94, for the day.
The nonperishable food collection will be shared between two organizations: Salida’s The Grainery and First Presbyterian Church food banks.
Cash contributions will be donated directly to Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County.
“Last year, through the generosity of our skiing and snowboarding guests, Monarch collected close to 8,000 pounds of food for the local food banks and $2,251 in cash for the Boys and Girls Club,” Kathryn Wadsworth, Monarch event coordinator, said.
“We’re excited to offer a free day of skiing again this season and encourage everyone to be generous with their contributions toward a free lift ticket in support of our local organizations that are so important to our community.”
