The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported 16 new presumptive positive cases in Colorado Wednesday and confirmed limited community spread of COVID-19 in Colorado.
The 10 new presumptive positive cases are in Pitkin, Eagle, Gunnison, Denver, Jefferson and Arapahoe counties, a press release stated.
Another six presumptive positive cases were reported by Pitkin County later in the day.
That brings the total number of presumptive positive cases to 33, with one indeterminate case that Public Health is acting on as a presumptive positive.
The state lab has run tests on about 300 people in Colorado since testing started Feb. 28.
Based on information from presumptive positive cases the Department of Public Health and Environment says it has reason to suspect limited community spread in Colorado.
