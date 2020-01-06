Waylon Robert Clarkson, the first baby born at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in 2020, arrived at 6:47 a.m. Jan. 4.
His parents are Austin Clarkson and Killian Geraghty of Buena Vista.
Waylon weighed 6 pounds, 10.5 ounces and was 20 inches long.
His middle name came from his great-grandfather.
Big sister Amelia, 3, said she likes having a baby brother.
Clarkson said the family is “happy as all get out.”
As the first baby of the new year, Waylon and his family received a gift basket with items donated by local businesses.
Donors included Kaleidoscope Toys, Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub, The Mixing Bowl, Café Dawn. Sweetie’s Sandwich Shop, Little Red Tricycle, C.J. and Company, H. Mark Weidman, HRRMC Auxiliary Gift Shop, The Hodgepodge and The Maverick Potter.
The family was able to take Waylon home Sunday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.