Salida School District R 32 J Superintendent David Blackburn issued the following statement Wednesday afternoon:
“Our hearts go out to families that have been evacuated, and fire personnel involved in managing this fire.
“The schools continue to communicate directly with the incident command to stay in sync with the needs of our families. We will continue to operate as normal if at all possible.
“We can offer a safe environment for all students, particularly families that may have less resources to manage a community crisis.
“The schools act de facto as a daycare solution for families that are in crisis today and fire personnel that are involved. In addition, staff and counselors are engaged with families that need support.
“We are told that all evacuated families have their needs met thus far. If the need grows the county will communicate that out to the community. District facilities will continue to be evaluated as an option to support families in need.
“If your family has been evacuated a parent, or approved representative, must physically out the child to ensure that students make it to the most current living solution for the evacuated family. All other students will be transported/released in the normal fashion. Buses may run behind schedule to ensure we have the correct students on a given bus. If you will have any difficulties in picking your child up, please contact the front office.
“All after school activities are either occurring inside, or relocated to a different location, or outright canceled. Coaches and leaders will directly communicate with participants. If you do not hear anything, the event is cancelled.
“Please continue to monitor the school app, website or radio stations for any changes in school operation plans.”
To contact Blackburn call 719.530.5203 or visit salidaschools.com
