The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday the Morphew residence has been released back to the family.
Suzanne Morphew, 49, was reported missing following a bike ride May 10 in the Maysville area.
The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and FBI, continued the investigation Tuesday, reviewing and following up on tips.
To date more than 400 tips have been called into the tip line set up for the case.
The public is asked to continue to report any information about the case by calling 719-312-7530.
