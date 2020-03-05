Salida City Planner Bill Almquist said in an email that The Mountain Mail’s March 4 article titled, “Housing Trust asks council to donate land” contained inaccurate information regarding the land’s vacation status.
The inaccurate statement was, “Council unanimously approved vacation of East Crestone Avenue on Oct. 15.”
Almquist said council’s Oct. 15 decision gave city staff direction “to commence applications for the vacation of public right-of-way at the intersection of 3rd St. and E Crestone Ave. and to rezone any new contiguous parcels with one common zoning designation as permitted by Colorado Revised Statutes and the Salida Municipal Code.”
He said there is a planning commission public hearing scheduled for March 23 where members will provide recommendations to council. Because it is considered a Major Impact Review, following the Planning Commission meeting, it will then be passed on to council for a first and second reading and public hearing. Those meetings likely will take place in April.
“As you can see, we’re still a ways off from anything officially happening, with plenty of more time for public input,” Almquist said.
He also said the survey map used in the article was not up to date, nor did it highlight the correct area that will be vacated.
He said a letter to the editor to The Mountain Mail written by David and Michelle Martin also published on March 4 said street signs were being removed on west Third Street, but “that has nothing to do with this application process or project.”
He said as far as city staff is aware, the only recent changes to street signs were upgrades to nonreflective signage.
