The National Weather Service reports a winter weather advisory remains in effect until 8 a.m. this morning for the eastern Sawatch and western Mosquito ranges and all of Chaffee County.
Expected snow accumulations of 4-7 inches and winds gusting as high as 40 mph across the higher elevations will make for hazardous travel in the high country.
Roads in Chaffee County are expected to be snow covered, especially in southern portions of the county.
Widespread snowfall will be ongoing across south central and southeast Colorado early today and will diminish and end from north to south later in the morning and afternoon.
Temperatures in Salida today are predicted to reach a high of about 38 and a low of 15, with light wind and an 80 percent chance of snow decreasing to 20 percent later in the day.
A hazardous weather outlook predicts storm totals of 3-8 inches in the Sawatch and Mosquito ranges and Upper Arkansas Valley.
Farther south, accumulations of 8-16 inches of snow are predicted for the Sangre de Cristo and Wet mountains.
Warmer and drier weather is expected to return across the area Friday and Saturday, with more unsettled weather possible later Saturday night through Tuesday.
Motorists are advised to slow down and use caution while traveling in snowpacked and icy areas.
The latest road conditions are available by calling 511 or visiting cotrip.org.
