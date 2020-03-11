A large crowd gathered for an open house in honor of Gary Bright, center, Feb. 29 in The Buffalo subdivision near Como. With Bright are those most responsible for initiating construction of Bright’s new home, Patty Pugliese, left, and Jim Dexter. Pugliese and Dexter became aware of Bright’s struggles about two years ago and have since worked with hundreds of volunteers to construct a new home for the U.S. Navy veteran.