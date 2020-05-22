American Legion Ray Lines Post No 64 and Marine Corps League Lt. Harry T. Ostrum Jr. Detachment will conduct Memorial Day ceremonies at 10 a.m. Monday at the Chaffee County Veterans Memorial near Crossroads Visitors Center, 7010 U.S. 285 in Poncha Springs.
Joe Beakey, retired U.S. Air Force master sergeant and American Legion commander, will offer the prayer and serve as speaker. Jennifer Scanga will sing the national anthem. The ceremony will conclude with a firing squad volley and taps.
The ceremony will be repeated at Poncha Springs Cemetery and again at Fairview Cemetery.
Attendees are reminded to practice safe distancing and wear face masks.
