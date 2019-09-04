Volunteers are needed Tuesday to collect information about the number and extent of dispersed campsites in Chaffee County, as part of Community Data Collection Day.
In Salida, volunteers will meet at 9:30 a.m. at the U.S. Forest Service office, 5575 Cleora Road, where several teams will organize and disperse.
In Buena Vista, participants will meet at 8 a.m. at the North Cottonwood Creek trailhead to collect data in the Horn Fork Basin and surrounding area.
In Nathrop, volunteers will meet at 9:30 a.m. at the main Mesa Antero subdivision gate to collect data in the Browns Creek and Raspberry Gulch areas.
The groups will wrap up around 2:30 p.m.
The volunteers will team up with local guides who are trained to use the Recreation Impacts Monitoring System (RIMS) – a smartphone application developed by the Colorado Mountain Club that geotags on-the-ground impacts to natural resources and outdoor experiences in Chaffee County, a press release stated.
Data to be recorded includes the size of campsites, number of campfire rings, cut tree limbs used for campfires, evidence of human waste and more. RIMS includes a trails component and also records user numbers such as vehicles, people and dogs at trailheads and on trails.
Volunteers should take their mobile device, water, sunscreen, a snack and be ready to walk around outside for half the day.
Collected data will be shared with land management agencies and in a report to the community. Envision Recreation in Balance teams will use the data to create a list of Rapid Response Projects – projects that will work on impacted areas of concern – and to develop a countywide recreation management plan.
Recreation in Balance is one of 40 citizen-led initiatives developed by Envision Chaffee County. The program goal is to create community-driven, collaborative solutions to manage expanding recreation use and associated impacts to natural resources such as watershed health.
For more information, email envision@centralcoloradoconservancy.org.
Additional group data collection dates are also scheduled later this month.
The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association Hiking Club will collect data Sept. 13 at the Grizzly Lake area and Sept. 27 on the Colorado Trail near Blank’s Cabin. For details email info@garna.org.
On Sept. 24, the Central Colorado Conservancy will collect data in the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area river corridor north of Buena Vista. This group will go to up to five different areas along the river north of the Tunnels. Email buffy@centralcoloradoconservancy.org for more information.
