Chaffee County Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom described the county’s amended public health order Friday during Chaffee County Public Health’s weekly town hall meeting on Facebook Live and Zoom.
The county order largely mirrors the state’s but includes pet supply stores and bicycle shops on the list of critical businesses.
Bike shops may supply repair parts and repair and maintenance of bicycles, but no retail sales or rental of bicycles and equipment for leisure use.
Houses of worship may remain open but in-person services are limited to 10 or fewer congregants. Use of electronic platforms is encouraged.
Chaffee County Emergency Medical Services Director Josh Hadley said his team has been working to minimize exposure to the virus and is continuing to modify procedures.
He said about 30 percent of his staff had undergone testing due to exposure.
Hadley said EMS currently has three ventilators and is hoping to increase that order.
Chaffee County Commissioner Greg Felt said he appreciated suggestions made to commissioners, and several of them have been acted on, especially in terms of communication.
Felt said many county functions were being met by staff working from home.
Felt commended Chaffee County Community Foundation’s efforts to provide assistance to local workers with its Emergency Response Fund.
The organization has collected more than $200,000 in donations from public and private donors, including challenge donations by the county, city of Salida, town of Buena Vista and Salida School District.
Felt said the county is taking a strong stand behind Chaffee County Department of Human Services, saying “you will have your full budget” and “we will be backfilling whatever else doesn’t come through” from federal and state programs.
Felt encouraged those who need assistance to call the Department of Human Services at 719-530-2500. The county website, chaffeecounty.org, has information for other resources by clicking the red COVID-19 information box.
Felt also announced formation of the Chaffee County Economic Recovery team at Thursday’s special commissioners meeting, and the National Resources Conservation Service approved Chaffee County for more than $700,000 worth of projects in the Methodist Mountain area to protect life and property from runoff from the Decker Fire burn scar. The county has a target date of July 4 to get those projects in place before monsoon season begins.
Dr. Erica Gelgand, medical director for infection prevention and control at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, said HRRMC is in a good place, having had several weeks to prepare for what she thought would be, in the next 10 days to two weeks, a crucial time period with numbers doubling and tripling.
Gelgand said CDC has extended the end of influenza season from April 1 into May as cases are still being seen, and those being tested for COVID-19 are also being tested for flu as they are seeing cases of dual infection.
The hospital has expanded its negative airflow rooms from two to five and has eight ventilators.
As a critical care hospital, HRRMC is usually limited to 25 beds, but that limitation has been lifted and the hospital will add 14 beds if necessary.
Kelsey McNeill of Solvista Health said the center continues to be available 24/7 at 719-539-6502 to support emotional needs of the community during this stressful time.
To view the meeting in its entirety, visit the COVID-19 Chaffee County page on Facebook.
