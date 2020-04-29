County businesses are asked to fill out a Safe Business Checklist to receive a Safe Business Certificate and be able to open Friday, when some COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted.
The checklist includes:
• Contact information.
• Phase 1 of the plan calls for businesses to reduce staff by 50 percent or to 10 or less, whichever is less restrictive, and reduce customers allowed in store by 50 percent of typical occupancy while maintaining social distance.
• Requires signage informing employees and customers that they should wear masks, avoid entering a business if they have a cough or fever and maintain a distance of 6 feet between customers and co-workers.
• Requires a daily health log, noting employees must record clock-in and clock-out temperatures.
• Employees notified not to come to work if sick or to leave work if they get sick at work with headache, sore throat, fever, dry cough, loss of taste and smell, shortness of breath, ear or body aches, diarrhea, fatigue, vomiting and abdominal pain.
• All employees are required to wear a cloth face covering and have access to hand sanitizer or hand washing.
• Protocol copies distributed to all employees.
• Employers are required to supply cloth face coverings or masks, hand sanitizer and appropriate cleaning supplies.
• Employees have been instructed to maintain at least 6 feet of distance from customers and each other but may come closer to one another to accept payment or deliver goods or services, etc.
• All desks and work stations must be separated by at least 6 feet.
• Tape or other markings have been placed at least 6 feet apart in customer line areas inside the store and on sidewalks to public entrances with signs advising customers to follow markings.
• Hand sanitizer is available throughout the business, including the front entrance.
• Number of customers in the business at any one time is limited to allow for safe distancing.
• An employee is monitoring the door to ensure the maximum number of customers is not exceeded.
• Hand sanitizer, soap and water or other disinfectant is available to the public and employees at the entrance and checkout counters.
• Disinfecting wipes or spray effective against COVID-19 are available near workstations and high-contact surfaces.
• Employees have been assigned to disinfect all high-contact surfaces and bathrooms frequently.
• Contactless payment systems have been provided for or payment systems have been sanitized frequently.
• Curbside drop-off and pickup are available.
• People are prevented from self-serving food-related items.
• On employee use of vehicles, hand sanitizer is used by each passenger on entering, number of passengers has been reduced by 50 percent of vehicle occupancy, passengers maximize distance between one another, occupants wear face masks in vehicles containing more than one person, windows will remain open to increase ventilation, and all high-contact vehicle surfaces are disinfected at the end of each day.
The complete checklist is at docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdevWSKE7Wog9CPXjTiDO8Ly7eL3ZdbB3WC3ITNTH3oKPY9EQ/formResponse.
