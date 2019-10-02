Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze ordered Stage 2 fire restrictions Tuesday for all unincorporated land within the county, to go into effect today.
“This is being done due to the dry conditions that persist throughout Chaffee County, the long-range forecast and the possibility of diminishing fire and law enforcement resources due to the Decker Fire,” Spezze said in a press release.
Stage 2 fire restrictions prohibit all open fires, including charcoal fires and any type of open burning, including permanently constructed fire rings. The only devices allowed are those whose flame is controlled by a valve.
Cooperation with this order is critical to reduce the possibility of any type of fire, Spezze said. Sheriff’s personnel will strictly enforce the order and violators will be cited.
