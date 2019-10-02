8:15 a.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019

Fire burns on the north flank of Methodist Mountain 3 miles south of Salida at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday. Strong southeasterly winds through Tuesday night and into Wednesday pushed the Decker Fire west. Starting at about 1 a.m., Chaffee County and Salida law enforcement officers began notifying residents of evacuations on CRs 108, 110 and 111 south of Salida.

Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze ordered Stage 2 fire restrictions Tuesday for all unincorporated land within the county, to go into effect today.

“This is being done due to the dry conditions that persist throughout Chaffee County, the long-range forecast and the possibility of diminishing fire and law enforcement resources due to the Decker Fire,” Spezze said in a press release.

Stage 2 fire restrictions prohibit all open fires, including charcoal fires and any type of open burning, including permanently constructed fire rings. The only devices allowed are those whose flame is controlled by a valve.

Cooperation with this order is critical to reduce the possibility of any type of fire, Spezze said. Sheriff’s personnel will strictly enforce the order and violators will be cited.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.