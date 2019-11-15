by Mountain Mail Staff
Holiday Park tree tags are available at The Mountain Mail office, 125 E. Second St., for those who adopted a tree before Monday.
Those who adopted a tree after Monday can pick up their tags next week, organizer Vickie Sue Vigil said.
The annual Holiday Park event lets people adopt Christmas trees at Riverside Park to decorate or remember loved ones. Proceeds from the park are used to fund scholarships.
Vigil said a few trees are still available for adoption.
For more information call Vigil at 719-539-3669 after 5 p.m.
