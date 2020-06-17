Chaffee County Public Health and Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center will host a free COVID-19 testing clinic every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon, by appointment only.
Appointments must be scheduled by close of business the Monday before the testing clinic will be held.
The state of Colorado and Chaffee County have further expanded testing capability, according to a press release.
Testing criteria now include:
Any community member (or others who consider Chaffee County their medical home) who is showing symptoms.
Any asymptomatic patient who has a known contact with a positive case or has traveled in an area with high rates of transmission.
All health care workers, all first responders, all senior care facility workers and all essential workers who directly interact with the public while working, whether or not those individuals have symptoms.
Anyone interested in testing should call Public Health at 719-539-4510 to be screened, approved and scheduled for testing.
Those with severe respiratory symptoms are asked to contact their primary care provider directly.
