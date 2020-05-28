Phuong Nu Hoang Dong Nguyen, 28, of Nathrop was charged with criminal attempt first degree murder, a Class 2 felony in an vehicle incident Wednesday night.
Chaffee County Communications Center received a call at 1:52 p.m. Wednesday of a vehicle going off of County Road 321 just north of County Road 162 Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze reported in a press release.
When emergency personnel arrived they found a vehicle had left the south side of the roadway and gone down a steep embankment above Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort.
A 5-year-old passenger was also rescued from the vehicle.
Both driver and passenger were transported to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.
Nguyen was then taken into custody by Chaffee County Sheriff personnel and transported to the Chaffee County Detention Facility.
The 5-year-old was released to a guardian.
