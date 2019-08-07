One man is dead following a shooting that took place at about 6 p.m. Monday.
Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze reported Tuesday that Vincent Stephen, 37, was found at a home in Poncha Springs suffering from gunshot wounds.
Chaffee County Emergency Medical Services transported Stephen to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Spezze said one person has been taken into custody, but the circumstances that led to the shooting remain under investigation. Spezze did not release the name of the suspect.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has been contacted for assistance in the investigation.
Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office personnel secured the scene. Spezze said Tuesday that two streets were closed for about eight hours following the incident.
Chaffee County Coroner Jeff Graf said an autopsy will be performed Wednesday in Colorado Springs. Graf declined to release any more information about the victim, citing an ongoing investigation.
Spezze wrote in a press release that the case will be forwarded to the district attorney’s office once the investigation is complete.
He said Tuesday that no other information is being released at this time. The district attorney’s office did not respond to requests for information by press time.
