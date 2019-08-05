Salida Public Works announced that asphalt maintenance projects will begin on several city streets starting Monday.
The work will take place on Holman Avenue, Airport Road, New Street, Scott Street, Chilcott Street, Wood Avenue east of Oak Street and Fifth Street.
The projects include crack sealing, chip sealing, overlays and asphalt point repairs. These types of maintenance activities are typically completed on roads with minor to moderate distress but not requiring reconstruction, according to a press release.
Holman is expected to have temporary closures Tuesday and Wednesday. Other work activities will be intermittent.
The project is expected to be completed by Sept. 11. Temporary closures may occur during this time, so Public Works advises motorists to plan an alternate route when work is occurring.
For any questions, call Public Works at 719-539-6257.
