As COVID-19 makes its mark on Chaffee County, Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center has been planning ahead and anticipating logistical challenges as the number of cases increases.
The hospital has already taken steps to increase capacity and to protect patients and staff within the hospital.
Reallocations of staff have also been part of the planning.
Allison Gergley, marketing and public relations director, said the hospital is making a point to keep all staff employed and available, repositioning and retraining them where needed and to prepare for any patient surges.
“We will never place a nonclinical person in a clinical setting; all staff reallocations are vetted by our clinical and nonclinical labor pool leads,” she said.
A clinical lead is a registered nurse, and nonclinical lead is head of dietary, rehab and wellness departments.
“We’re trying to keep clinical staff within their areas of expertise and skills,” Gergley said.
Given visitor and patient restrictions, patient volume in several departments has decreased, while the need for help in other departments has increased, she said.
For example, after deciding to cancel all elective surgeries, several operating room nurses were repositioned to help with medical screenings and performing tests in the respiratory tent at the emergency department.
After closing clinics from seeing well patients (clinics are only seeing sick patients in person and using telehealth with others), or in emergency situations, several RNs in various clinical settings are being trained to assist in the medical/surgical department with inpatients.
This will be especially valuable if there is a surge of patients at the hospital in coming weeks, Gergley said.
Nonclinical staff are doing a wide variety of work.
For example, once the café closed to the public, further limitations were put in place for employee use, such as only having staff serve meals and beverages.
In the past anyone could pick up their own plates or bowls and serve themselves.
Beverages are now being served to avoid dozens of people serving themselves coffee and touching the same carafes.
To increase patient treatment facilities, the hospital has changed several normal rooms to be negative pressure rooms, which require cleaning more often than usual.
Nonclinical team members are helping the environmental services team with those processes, Gergley said.
“I actually have an occupational therapist helping us in the marketing department for the time being as well,” she said.
In addition to those in-house precautions, the retail pharmacy is now offering curbside and free delivery services, and nonclinical staff are helping facilitate those services.
Gergley said the hospital has also received offers from other local sources.
“We’ve had several retired physicians reach out to help, and our labor pool is helping facilitate their support where necessary. For example, we have a pediatric cardiologist who has joined us recently,” she said.
“Reallocating staff is helping us be dynamic in preparing for COVID-19,” Gergley said.
“It’s a learning experience, but all of this is. It shows us what committed, strong and hardworking people work at HRRMC. They are creative and collaborative in problem solving and working toward the common goal of keeping our community safe.”
