Heather Harnish of Buena Vista recently was named to the fall semester dean’s honor roll at Southwestern College in Winfield, Kansas.
To be eligible for the honor roll, full-time students must earn a grade-point average of at least 3.7, according to a press release.
Southwestern College is a private liberal arts college affiliated with the United Methodist Church, and its Southwestern College Professional Studies provides options for online students in any location.
