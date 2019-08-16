Salida police arrested Angelina Sanchez, 49, of Salida Thursday following a three-week investigation into a case of alleged neglect of multiple dogs and a rabbit, which were discovered in July at a home at 130 W. 10th St.
The Salida Police Department obtained a search warrant July 23 based on information that a number of dogs had been and were being neglected inside the home.
After they obtained the search warrant, police called the Salida Fire Department Hazardous Materials Unit and Ark-Valley Humane Society to assist, Police Chief Russ Johnson said in a press release.
Fourteen of the Chihuahua-mix dogs were removed from the home and taken to Ark-Valley Humane Society for observation and treatment.
Five dead dogs and a dead rabbit were also discovered during the investigation of the premises. The dead animals were sent to Colorado State University for necropsy examinations.
Police contacted Sanchez, who was out of town at the time the search warrant was executed, and made arrangements to meet with her the following day.
An additional dog was removed from Sanchez’s possession following an initial interview, bringing the number of live animals to 15, Johnson said.
The last dog also was taken to the Humane Society for observation and treatment.
After investigation and completion of the necropsies, police obtained an arrest warrant and contacted Sanchez.
Sanchez turned herself in at about 1:40 p.m. Thursday without incident, Johnson said.
She is charged with 15 counts of cruelty to animals, a Class 1 misdemeanor, and six counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, a Class 6 felony.
Sanchez was booked at the Chaffee County Detention Facility and released on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond.
Ark-Valley Humane Society is seeking foster care situations for the dogs placed in its care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.