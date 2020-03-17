Brian Berger, Poncha Springs town administrative officer, announced in a press release Monday that due to the COVID-19 virus, Town Hall, the community room, Crossroads Welcome Center and public works buildings will be closed to the public through at least March 30.
Berger said there will be no public access to town buildings and asked the public to conduct business online or by phone, 719-539-6882.
The phone will be staffed from 8 a.m-5 p.m. daily but closed from noon-1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For email inquiries:
• General questions for town staff – mail@ponchasprings.us.
• Water billing questions and payments – Janine Bertram, deputyclerk@ponchasprings.us.
• Planning, zoning and building permits – Berger, manager@ponchasprings.us.
• Roads and water – Jeremy Valett, publicworks@ponchasprings.us.
Water bills can be paid in one of three ways, Berger said. A locked drop box is in front of Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave., where payments can be dropped off. Berger said not to put cash in the drop box.
He said bills can be paid by mail and to send checks to P.O. Box 190, Poncha Springs, CO 81242.
Berger also suggested setting up a bill pay program through online banking. Consult your bank to find out more.
The Poncha Springs Board of Trustees will meet via telephone Monday to formally pass an ordinance declaring the town in a state of emergency. Trustees will also discuss future plans at that time.
Berger said more information about the meeting and how the public can participate will be forthcoming.
