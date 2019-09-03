The Colorado Department of Transportation reminds motorists to watch out for maintenance crews mowing vegetation along highways in southwest and south central Colorado during the rest of summer and fall.
Mowing equipment moves at a slower rate than the speed limit, CDOT officials wrote in an email. Warning signs are posted at both ends of operations to caution motorists to slow down.
“For drivers’ safety and for our workers’ safety, we ask travelers to pay attention, lower their speed and be patient as they approach crews and moving equipment,” CDOT maintenance foreman Phillip Bergt said.
“If the operations are encountered on a two-lane road, never pass unless it is safe and legal within a passing zone with no oncoming traffic.”
