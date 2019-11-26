Monarch Mountain will open at 9 a.m. Wednesday, a day earlier than the proposed opening day of Thanksgiving.
Monday and Tuesday’s storm dropped 18 inches of new snow on the mountain as of Tuesday morning.
“This is fantastic new snow and we need to share it with Monarch’s fans,” said Monarch’s marketing director Dan Bender.
Bender said mid-mountain had a 40 inch base as of Tuesday morning with a possibility of more snow to come.
He said crews will still continue to assessing terrain to determine what runs and lifts will be open as more storm come in this week.
