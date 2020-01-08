While breastfeeding is natural, it does not always come naturally, and the Salida La Leche League offers breastfeeding support to all who want to breastfeed, local leaders said.
Women who want to breastfeed, whether they are working or at home with their baby, can get help at the group’s next meeting at 10 a.m. Monday in the Sun Room at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd.
According to a press release, La Leche League Salida helps families by:
• Providing free meetings led by volunteer leaders who are experienced with breastfeeding and are accredited by La Leche League International.
• Offering support between meetings for breastfeeding challenges, such as positioning and latch, being sure the baby is getting enough milk, soreness, pumping and milk storage.
• Helping parents learn about the ages and stages of breastfeeding.
• Creating a community of support by bringing breastfeeding families together.
Meetings are discussion circles of expectant and nursing parents, sometimes accompanied by a grandmother or supportive friend. Babies and siblings are also welcome.
Each meeting has a topic for discussion guided by a leader, but emphasis is always on issues of concern to those in attendance.
Leaders suggested that pregnant women may find it helpful to attend a series of four monthly meetings before the baby is due and read the league’s book, “The Womanly Art of Breastfeeding,” available at Salida Regional Library.
For more information, contact a local leader: Elaine at 913-980-4778 or Lorraine at 719-207-5008.
