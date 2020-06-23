The Salida Board of Education will make decisions on several items related to reopening schools in fall during a special meeting at 6 p.m. today.
The board will vote on:
• Approval of the application for a new online school.
• Approval of purchase of technology to achieve a 1-1 device-to-student ratio.
• Approval of reduction of a resource officer full-time position by one.
• Approval of addition of a full-time nurse position by one.
In addition the board will decide whether to approve an updated resolution related to refinancing 2012 (Longfellow) bonds.
The board will also hear an update on reopening schools.
To attend the online meeting, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/88110593106?pwd=djRNQXBqa2ZNZEZ4WHJDQ21nTjk0QT09. Meeting ID is 881 1059 3106, and password is 5ShNfJ.
Or, call 253-215-8782 and use meeting ID 881 1059 3106 and password 534974.
