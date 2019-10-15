The Decker Fire was reported at 8,118 acres as of Monday evening. Monday was a Red Flag Warning day, with low humidity and gusty winds, Mike Tombolato, operations section chief, said.
Tombolato said the fire jumped a line just below the Methodist Mountain peak over the weekend, and aspen trees shedding their leaves have been adding fuel to the fire.
The spot fire created after the line was jumped has been dealt with, Tombolato said.
A different part of the fire made a run toward the Bear Creek drainage Sunday, jumping the Rainbow Trail, escaping from crews’ backburning operations, Tombolato said.
He said there is a line around the front edge of that part of the fire, and crews spent Monday working to contain the rest of that spur.
Crews worked Monday on extending a dozer line on the east side of the fire and have also put in a contingency dozer line around Howard proper, Tombolato said.
A total of 707 personnel were assigned to the fire as of Monday, and the fire was 30 percent contained.
Fremont County Undersheriff Derek Irvine said Monday about 44 people have been evacuated from Fremont County, and Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said seven Chaffee County houses have been evacuated due to the Decker Fire.
Evacuees are being asked to check in at Salida United Methodist Church. Howard remains on pre-evacuation.
Residents of Wellsville, Swissvale, Howard and other communities in Bighorn Sheep Canyon attended a meeting at the Howard Volunteer Fire Department Monday night to hear updates on the fire from the incident team and county officials.
Tombolato was the first to address the crowd gathered inside the fire station and said retardant had been spread around the spot fire area, and helicopter water drops had been made throughout the day Monday.
Hand crews will follow up in that area, which Tombolato said will take a couple of days to finish off.
In the Bear Creek area, where the fire jumped the line, Tombolato said structure protection equipment has been actively deployed where fire creep activity is feared.
Much of that equipment was removed from other areas closer to Salida where the comfort level was such that it could be diverted to an area under greater potential threat.
Keith Long of the Rocky Mountain Area Type 1 Incident Management Team said as of Monday firefighters had put in 110,000 hours fighting the Decker Fire, with zero injuries.
He said his main objective is to have no lives nor structures lost, although some outbuildings may be lost.
“Fire is capricious and goes where it wants to go,” he said.
Long confirmed that some outbuildings at the Hightower property in Bear Creek were lost, but the residence on the property was saved.
Long said evacuations from the Bear Creek area were necessary to get people out of harm’s way, and other cooperators such as Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and U.S. Forest Service helped with the logistics involved.
Fremont County Sheriff Allen Cooper said his goal is to keep people safe and property as safe as possible.
Cooper said sheriff’s deputies are on 24-hour patrol in evacuated areas to protect property.
He said people will be allowed back in their homes when conditions are right and there is no hazard.
Although property owners are not required to obey an evacuation order, once residents leave their property, they will not be allowed in, Cooper said, nor will those who might have been at work when an evacuation order is made.
The pre-evacuation period is the time to make a plan about what to do with animals and other important considerations should an evacuation be necessary.
In response to a rumor that U.S. 50 was closed Sunday, Cooper told the group that if any such decision is made, residents will be informed by telephone via Alert Fremont emergency notification.
Mark Giacoletto, Decker Fire incident commander, said “things went haywire” Sunday when fire blew across Rainbow Trail and pushed rapidly toward the northeast.
He said crews already had several escape routes in place and were able to use them, reorganize and account for everybody.
Everything worked out as planned and crews were able to re-engage when it was safe.
Giacoletto said the firefighters currently fighting the Decker Fire are about to reach the end their 14-day assignment. The period ends Wednesday, but they are trying to extend a few more days so they can get to a good stopping point for the next team to take over.
The transition is expected to occur Friday and Saturday.
U.S. Forest Service Salida District Ranger Jim Pitts said that even with the transition to a new team, information will continue to flow.
The fire, he said, has encroached into land outside the national forest, and because of that there are now dozer lines through people’s property in the Howard area.
However, he said as the fire moves from tall conifers higher up to lower areas with piñon-juniper, firefighters can be more effective in engaging the fire.
For San Isabel National Forest closures, visit tinyurl.com/SanIsabelClosures.
For Rio Grande National Forest closures, visit tinyurl.com/RioGrandeClosures.
For BLM closures, visit Facebook @BLMColoradoFire or tinyurl.com/BLMCLosure.
For evacuation information, contact the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, 719-539-2596, or Fremont County Emergency Management, 719-276-7416 or 719-276-7418, or visit the Chaffee County sheriff or Fremont County sheriff Facebook pages and websites.
The Decker Fire started with a Sept. 8 lighting strike in the Decker Creek drainage of the Sangre de Cristo mountains roughly 5 miles southeast of Poncha Pass in the Sangre de Cristo Wilderness Area of the Rio Grande National Forest.
It subsequently spread into the San Isabel National Forest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.