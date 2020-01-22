Editor’s note: This is the final part of a four-part series.
Finally, after all the years of intensive training and acclimatization to high-altitude, cold-weather warfare, the entire 10th Mountain Division was sent to Camp Swift in Texas in mid-1944 to prepare for final mock-battle maneuvers in Louisiana before deployment.
In December 1944 and January 1945, the 10th Mountain Division shipped out in two groups for the front lines. In all, the 10th saw 114 days of combat, during which 1,000 men were killed in action, but they still captured all their objectives and never gave up any ground.
Following the surrender of Germany on May 8, 1945, and Japan on Aug. 14, the remaining elements of the 10th Mountain Division were demobilized at Camp Carson in Colorado at the end of November 1945.
Following the departure of the 10th from Camp Hale in June 1944, the civilian workers who remained were quick to put the camp back in order to receive its next division. The weeks began to stretch into months, and still no news about the future of the camp was forthcoming.
Finally, seemingly without warning, orders were received from the War Department to deactivate Camp Hale.
“Nine out of 10 would not believe it, considered it just another rumor, and only now, when all equipment and furniture is being packed to be shipped to other centers, do we realize the sun has set for an active Camp Hale,” wrote a civilian author of her time at the camp, an account titled “And in the Beginning There Was Pando and the Wilderness,” which appeared in the last issue of the Ski-Zette, published Sept. 30, 1944.
Though some civilian inhabitants of Camp Hale would spend a little more time there, the valley began to empty almost as quickly as it had filled just a couple of years prior. Even as the remaining inhabitants celebrated Pando Frontier Days in October, recreation equipment and other furnishings useful to the Naval Convalescent Hospital in Glenwood Springs and other facilities were redistributed, the Red Cross Canteen shut its doors, and the Camp Hale branch of the First National Bank of Eagle County followed suit in November.
After all the time and energy expended in creating a home away from home for its soldiers, Camp Hale was finally officially deactivated Nov. 30, 1945, the same day the men of the 10th Mountain Division were demobilized at Camp Carson.
Camp Hale would see some further use from 1963 to 1964 as a CIA camp for Tibetan nationals training for warfare in the Himalayas against the communist Chinese government. The camp was finally dismantled in 1965 and deeded to the U.S. Forest Service, becoming the year-round recreational hub it is today.
Despite its very short history, the legacy left by Camp Hale, its civilian workforce and the almost 15,000 soldiers who trained there, including the well-known 10th Mountain Division, the 1,000 men of the Norwegian-American 99th Infantry Battalion, the 200 members of the Women’s Army Corps and some 400 German prisoners of war captured in northern Africa, would go on to shape the region and the world.
Returned soldiers of the 10th and their families would go on to revolutionize winter recreation, founding some of the most popular and well-known resorts the world over and taking the sports of cross-country and alpine skiing from niche hobby to one of the most popular winter pastimes ever.
Other Camp Hale veterans would become well-respected anthropologists, mathematicians, entrepreneurs and congressmen, and still others who did not return would have their legacy live on in monuments and mountain huts erected and named in their honor.
From its conception in early 1942, the future of Camp Hale was always uncertain. Though its most ardent supporters knew it would be a success and expected the cantonment to become permanent, the training that took place in that valley had never been attempted by the United States military before. The entire endeavor was one giant experiment that fortunately paid dividends.
