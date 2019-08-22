Team River Runner – Colorado Springs and Warriors in Recovery and Rebuilding Together – Colorado Springs are seeking donations and volunteers to assist disabled veteran Rick Spry Sept. 27-29 in Howard.
The two groups plan to return to Spry’s house to continue work in his yard begun earlier this month.
Work organizer Maria Hernandez, with Warriors in Recovery, said this project will be larger than the first one.
Hernandez said the project is seeking about $2,000 in donations to cover the cost of materials and transportation from Colorado Springs, as well as 15 to 20 volunteers to help with all the work planned.
“It would be appreciated if someone would be willing to drive a truck and trailer to (Colorado) Springs to pick up materials,” she said.
“We are hoping to only need a truck on the 27th. I’m trying not to be wasteful, but if there is extra material, we would need the truck on the 29th as well.”
Hernandez said that if a truck isn’t found, there is a $125 charge to take the material to Howard, which has been calculated into the goal amount to collect.
She said the work will involve preparing the grounds and staking them out to lay a path to make maneuvering around the yard easier for Spry and his 83-year-old mother and primary caregiver, Hilda.
“On the 27th we are going to be prepping the grounds as well as getting it staked out. The 28th is the big day; we’ll be laying down fabric, sand, paver panel and pavers. We’ll be finishing up leftover bits of the path on the 29th as well as cleaning up,” Hernandez said.
Other tasks include weeding, tree trimming and any basic lawn care that Hilda needs help with.
On all three days, yard work is planned to start at approximately noon and go until either 4 or 5 p.m.
“Snacks and drinks will be provided all three days, and on the 28th volunteer Jen Blackmarr will be preparing and serving food donated by Warriors in Recovery,” Hernandez said.
She said volunteers are welcome to stay after the work each day and socialize.
Hernandez asked that those planning on volunteering contact her before attending to obtain the exact address of the work site, and so she can also plan for the amount of food needed each day.
To reach Hernandez for donations or to let her know availability for volunteering, call 936-524-1464 or email maria.hernandez80916@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.