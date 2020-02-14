by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
Salida Mountain Trails hosted an informal get-together Thursday at Soulcraft Brewing to provide a chance for people to check out the group and visit with members.
SMT representatives Andrew Koransky and Mark Merklein talked about some of the projects the group has either just finished or is planning for this year.
Members are hoping to put together a joint project later this year with the Bureau of Land Management and Chaffee County to construct a trail access parking lot adjacent to Little Rainbow Trail and CR 108.
Chaffee County commissioners approved the project during their Dec. 10 meeting.
They are also looking to finalize a trail connecting the end of Double Rainbow Trail to Upper Rainbow Trail.
Merklein said the project was started by Brett Beasley, who worked for the U.S. Forest Service for nearly 20 years before his death in January 2017.
“This trail will be a good way to remember Brett and to connect Rainbow with the rest of the Methodist Mountain trails,” Merklein said.
They are also planning to work on Dream On, part of the Salida Trail System on Tenderfoot Mountain, along with a hiker-only trail that comes off North Backbone and CR 173 and leads up to a lookout point.
Both of those projects are planned for later this year.
“Last year was a record for us, putting in the most miles of trails built in the history of Salida Mountain Trails,” Koransky said. “We have gotten a lot of support from the community. The great thing about these trails is they improve the overall quality of our lives, right in our backyard.”
SMT will conduct a committee meeting at 6 p.m. Feb. 24 at Pinon Real Estate Group, 201 F St., for anyone interested in volunteering for the annual fundraising drive and party. Contact Becky Merklein at beckymerky@gmail.com for more information.
The fundraiser will take place May 9 at Boathouse Cantina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.