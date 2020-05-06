Six Salida High School seniors were awarded Shavano Academic Booster Club scholarships.
The scholarships are awarded to former SABC students of the month in their senior year.
Students of the month are nominated by teachers. Students may only be nominated once in their school career. Any former SABC student of the month is eligible for one of the scholarships.
The application process for the scholarships follows specific criteria, including: leadership potential, community involvement, motivation, work ethic and written presentation of an application essay.
The SABC board of directors said this year’s applications were particularly good and overall scores ran close. Consequently, they chose to award a first-place winner with a $2,000 award, followed by five very close ties for additional $1,000 awards.
This year’s recipients are:
Finley Petit
$2,000, University of California at Santa Barbara
Petit scored 35 out of 36 on the ACT exam and was a finalist for a Boettcher Scholarship.
Extracurricular activities have included captain of the Knowledge Bowl team and athlete in varsity cross country, track and wrestling. Petit also plays trombone.
He has done volunteer work through the National Honor Society and Ark Valley Helping Hands.
Petit also speaks Spanish and would like to work in a Latin American country.
His academic interests include biology and chemistry, and he is thinking of studying genetics. He hopes to one day become a scientific researcher.
Madison Patch
$1,000, University of Colorado, Colorado Springs
Patch took challenging classes at Salida High School and had a cumulative grade point average of 4.13.
She has been president of the National Honor Society and student body vice president.
Extracurricular activities have included volleyball and basketball.
Patch plays piano, clarinet and drums.
She plans to focus on mathematics or sociology in college.
Her long-term goal is to attend law school in Boulder and becoming a prosecuting attorney.
Jakob Vold
$1,000, University of Northern Colorado
A senior patrol leader in Salida’s Boys Scouts of America Troop 60, Vold recently attained the level of Eagle Scout.
He is Salida High School band president and a group leader for Camp Invention.
He is ranked in the top 15 in his graduating class, taking advanced and college-level courses including mathematics.
He plays clarinet, bass clarinet, flute and baritone saxophone.
Vold plans to earn a bachelor’s degree in musical performance and a master’s degree in accounting.
Bowman Russell
$1,000, University of Colorado-Boulder
Russell ranks in the top 10 percent of his graduating class with a 4.09 grade-point average.
He is captain of the Salida High School soccer team, plays basketball and participates in track.
He volunteers with the Full Circle Restorative Justice program in Salida as a peer mediator.
He also volunteers with Ark Valley Helping Hands delivering groceries and medication to the elderly.
Russell plans to obtain a degree in computer science engineering.
He would like to work in Denver before moving back to the mountains to work remotely in software programming.
Elise Mishmash
$1,000, Minnesota State University-Mankato
Mishmash is interested in education.
She worked in a fourth-grade classroom during this past semester.
She recently got her Level 1 Crossfit certificate and has been coaching at her local gym three times a week.
Mishmash is an avid swimmer and has a rigourous training schedule five days per week.
She plans to study elementary education with a minor in business and to one day return to Salida to teach elementary school and coach swimming.
Jamison Batinich
$1,000, Colorado Mesa University
Batinich is the first in her family to attend college.
In high school, she was on the honor roll with a 3.84 grade-point average.
She participated in volleyball, basketball, swim team and golf and was nominated as captain of her golf and volleyball varsity teams.
Batinich is an active member of the National Honor Society and Future Business Leaders of America.
She is also involved in Young Life.
She plans to attend medical school after four years at Colorado Mesa University and hopes to one day become a dermatologist.
