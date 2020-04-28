This year’s annual Bike to Work Day has been pushed back from June 24 to Sept. 22.
The Colorado Department of Transportation, in partnership with the Denver Regional Council of Governments, rescheduled the day due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.
The date for this year’s Bike to Work Day will also coincide with the same event held by the League of American Bicyclists.
“To maintain the health of riders and of our communities, we believe it’s best to delay Bike to Work Day due to the current situation,” said Betsy Jacobsen, CDOT Bicycle, Pedestrian, & Scenic Byways Section manager.
“Although this event celebrates physical fitness, social distancing would be more challenging this year if we have additional people traveling in closer proximity to each other on our bike paths and local streets.”
