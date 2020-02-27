Founded on June 5, 1880, The Mountain Mail is less than four months away from celebrating its 140th anniversary. That’s a huge milestone not only for a business in Colorado but also for newspapers.
Not only is The Mountain Mail turning 140 years old, but our sister newspapers are all similarly celebrating 140 years as well.
The Leadville Herald Democrat, founded Oct. 21, 1879, celebrated its anniversary last year. The Chaffee County Times was established March 18, 1880, and the Fairplay Flume has been in South Park since 1879 as well.
Combined under one publishing company, Arkansas Valley Publishing, for the past 40 or so years, this company has longevity.
That matters.
Why? Because The Mountain Mail has told Salida’s story from its beginning – good, bad and otherwise – and we are still here doing what we have done since 1880.
The people who work at The Mountain Mail today, much like journalists of the past, love their work and love this community.
But as we start the next 140 years, the newspaper business has found new challenges.
Internet and social media are changing the way our community reads, hears and sees news.
We know the best ways to report news that matters because we’ve been doing it for so long.
In 1879 newspapers across the land were the single source of information for everyone.
Along came radio and subsequently television, and newspapers grew up right alongside those sources of news, changing to meet the challenges.
Readers can see the difference in reporting styles if they look at our daily “Past Tense” column. Social columns were the column du jour 100 years ago, but by the 1980s stories such as these were no longer represented because editors listened to their readers.
When newspapers started using the internet they posted stories online and gave them away without charge. Today, newspapers across the country are charging readers subscription rates for online access. At the least they are limiting the number of stories internet readers are allowed to read for free.
News has value. It takes a lot of time and money to have a trained reporter go out and get stories about the community.
Those stories are run through several tests to determine if what we are writing is fair, accurate, objective, timely and complete.
The news in The Mountain Mail is written by our reporters, and we stand by that news, confident it is ready to be read.
Good news is like anything in life – it takes time and effort and experience to do it right.
Now that matters.
To celebrate 140 years of reporting what matters, we are asking our readers to tell us “What Matters.”
We will be doing so by reaching out to ask our readers “What Matters” at community and popup events in Salida and Poncha Springs and on social media.
What we learn we will integrate into our reporting, so it’s really important that you tell us what matters to you.
Meanwhile, if you see one of our reporters, editors, ad salespersons or other employees of The Mountain Mail, tell them “What Matters.”
