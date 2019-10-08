The Decker Fire burning just south of Salida is now 14 percent contained.
Over the past two weeks fire officials had listed the fire as 5 percent contained and that number had not changed for several days.
Jonathan Asford, a fire public information officer, said Tuesday and Wednesday will both be red flag days with brisk winds over the fire.
The National Weather Service forecast for Salida calls for a high today of 76, substantially higher than the seasonal average of 65, with winds out of the west increasing to 10-15 mph this afternoon.
Temperatures in the mid-70s are forecast for Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and winds increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon.
He said the fire grew to 6,402 acres on Monday, an increase of less than 100 acres from Sunday’s 6,326 acres. A total of 896 firefighters are now working the fire.
He said the heavy smoke over the fire on Monday was the fire burning previously unburned fuels within the fire perimeter.
“The fire doesn’t burn everything in its path,” Ashfor said. “It’s cleaning up on the interior
Ashford said crews continue to work on establishing a “black line” around the fire.
On the fire’s east side crews completed work on direct line in the Boot Hill and Bear Creek area.
He said hand crews have established a direct line completely around the fire’s northeast finger which had been burning in the Boot Hill area and toward Bear Creek.
Depending on conditions, Ashford said highly-trained hot shot crews have been working literally right on the fire’s edges which keeps the fire from advancing in a similar direction.
Ashford said crews will be working today east of Poncha Pass on the fire’s west side along Saguache CR 124.
He said if conditions are favorable, crews will begin work directly on the fire’s west edge.
A dozer line has been established on the west side for much of the fire’s north-south length, from just north of the Rainbow Trail to Dorsey Creek just east of Poncha Pass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.