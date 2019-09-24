Dragons, superheroes, princesses, unicorns and other mythological creatures all took part in this year’s Soulride, helping kick off the Salida Bike Fest with a party Friday at Soulcraft Brewing.
The Souldride began and finished at Soulcraft. The costume-clad participants also pedaled to the town’s four bike shops, Salida Bike Co., Absolute Bikes, SubCulture Cyclery and Oveja Negra.
After visiting all four shops, the bikers returned to Soulcraft for a free drink and music from Project 432 and Indubious.
