Kaya Schwarz continued her upward trajectory in cutting this year. The 15-year-old Salidan had her most successful season yet and was named the champion in the Southern Colorado Cutting Horse Association’s 2,000 Limit Rider division.
Last year she was the reserve champion in the same division.
“She was beaming,” her mom, Wendy Schwarz, said about the championship. “This was her best year ever.”
Kaya Schwarz competed in about 10 competitions from April through October, and her combined scores netted her the title. She also posted her highest scores ever at the last shows, ending the year with a 72.5. Anything in the 70s is a good score, her mom said.
In cutting, the horse and rider work as a team to demonstrate the horse’s athleticism and ability to handle cattle during a 2½-minute run. Contestants must make at least two cuts, one from deep inside the herd, while the other can be peeled from the edge.
Kaya competed with her horse, Peppy’s Houdini, AKA Harley, who is 24 years old.
“He adores her,” Wendy said. “They’re like two peas in a pod.”
Kaya also trains with Sandy Carpenter-Rose of Victory Hill Training in Salida.
“She works really hard,” Wendy said. “It’s her only sport. I told her to find something that you love and are passionate about, and she picked this and has just excelled. I’m proud as I can be for her.”
