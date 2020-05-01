Positive and probable cases of COVID-19 held steady at 67 in Chaffee County with no new deaths as of Friday afternoon.
CCPH reported 475 tests have been given in the county. Of those, 394 have tested negative, and 25 are still pending.
The county has experienced 17 deaths due to the virus, 15 of which have been connected with Columbine Manor Care Center.
The facility is one of 161 in the state experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19.
Statewide there have been 820 deaths due to the virus.
Colorado Department of Public Health reported as of Thursday there were 15,768 positive or probable cases of COVID-19 in the state over 56 counties, resulting in 2.747 hospitalizations.
