As the county moves to the Safer at Home model introduced by Gov. Jared Polis on April 20, Chaffee County Public Health issued its official order Friday (May 1) of what that will look like going forward.
At Friday’s COVID-19 Town Hall meeting, CCPH director and incident command for COVID-19 Andrea Carlstrom laid out the three phases of the Safer at Home model.
In Phase 1 some non-essential businesses that have been closed have been asked to fill out a safety checklist so that they could open Friday with a certificate of safety issued by CCPH.
Carlstrom said Public Health received submissions from 376 local businesses, some of which were summer short-term lodging and retail food establishments that were not allowed to open yet.
Offices will be allowed to reopen Monday with strict guidelines which promote distancing and sanitation, including 50 percent staffing.
Carlstrom said under Phase 1, guiding and outfitting related businesses may open upon receipt of a certificate of safety, as long as they only serve local residents, provide services to more no more than four members of a family or a mixed group and comply with all the distancing and sanitation requirements.
In Phase 2, second homeowners with principal residences outside Chaffee County May return to Chaffee County beginning May 16, provided they follow the self quarantine guideline for staying at home and staying away from others for at least 14 days prior to being in public, or until they have a negative result. If an individual experiences symptoms, they must follow the isolation requirement.
Carlstrom said the hope is that by mid-May the state will allow restaurants, bars, gyms, fitness facilities, spas and hot springs to operate.
“We are waiting for guidance on what that might look like,” she said.
In Phase 3, which will hopefully be implemented at the beginning of June, the plan is to reopen for visitors, tourism and leisure, including short term lodging.
People are still encouraged not to travel outside of Chaffee County except for necessary travel. Individuals who have engaged in out-of-county non necessary travel are encouraged to voluntarily self quarantine for 14 days unless they have a negative test result or if symptomatic follow isolation requirements.
Carlstrom stressed all individuals in Chaffee County are required to wear face coverings that cover the nose and mouth whenever one is in a place of public interaction, when in someone else’s home business organization or when coming into contact with high-touch surfaces in public, unless the wearing of a mask inhibits the person’s heath.
As the Safer at Home order goes into effect, Chaffee County Board of Commissioners Greg Felt said, “At the county level we are really striving to try to balance our remedies for both types of health: economic and public health.”
“The consequences of overshooting and moving too quickly are pretty grave, not just to those who are in a vulnerable population or even our population at large, but also to our business community,” Felt said.
“The worst thing that could happen to us, in my opinion, would be to move too quickly overshoot the medical capacity and have to try to shut things down in the middle of summer,” he said.
Chaffee County Public Health’s full order is available online at chaffeecounty.org/EndUserFiles/66197.pdf.
Carlstrom said a frequently asked question page will be will be forthcoming.
