Low overnight temperatures resulted in no new growth on the Decker Fire, public information officer Rick Barton said Friday.
Today, crews will work securing their lines, and, if conditions allow, back-burning to remove fuels between their lines and the fire.
This could include dropping incendiary plastic spheres from helicopters, Barton said. He said the back-burning operation will probably last 2-3 days andcover about 1,500 acres. This effort will produce some smoke, Barton said.
This effort will mostly take place on the east/northeast part of the fire, Barton said.
Utility crews will try to get to sites on Methodist Mountain so they can get their equipment back online.
Barton said crews will start back-hauling equipment that isn't needed anymore so it can be sent to other fires.
They'll continue to let the fire burn in places where putting firefighters in isn't feasible, Barton said.
The weather forecast is cold, but warming later on today, Barton said, with winds of about 5-10 miles per hour out of the west, with gusts of up to 15 miles per hour.
All road closures are still in effect, Barton said.
