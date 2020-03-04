Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an 84-year-old dementia patient from Buena Vista.
Dr. David Drake is described as being thin, wearing a stone colored jacket, dark blue work pants and a ball cap of unknown color.
It is unknown whether he is still in the Buena Vista area.
If seen, please contact Chaffee County Sheriff’s office at 719-539-2596.
UPDATE: Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office found an 84-year-old dementia patient missing from his CR 363 Buena Vista home shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Dr. David Drake wandered away from his home and was the subject of a county-wide search, focused in the Buena Vista area.
