The Colorado General Assembly passed a law Monday that extends alcohol beverage retail takeout and delivery until July 1, 2021.
Senate Bill 20-213 authorizes “a business with a manufacturer or wholesaler license and a sales room, beer and wine license, hotel and restaurant license, tavern license, brew pub license, club license, vintner’s restaurant license, distillery pub license, lodging and entertainment license or fermented malt beverage on- and off-premises retailer license (retailer) to deliver alcohol beverages to customers and to allow customers to take the beverages off the licensed premises.
“The beverages may be sold or delivered in a sealed container that complies with state licensing authority rules and may be sold by the drink or by multiple drinks.”
The bill passed the House Saturday by a 65-0 vote and the Senate Monday by a vote of 33-0 with two excused.
The law will take effect when the governor’s executive order, initially enacted in March with the same effect, expires.
That date is currently unknown. The current order expires June 30, at which time the governor may choose to further extend it.
