The Decker Fire is still causing problems for broadcasting towers on Methodist Mountain, as the companies involved struggle to get power to the site through the fire.
While a representative from Heart of the Rockies Radio said everything was fine with their tower, other companies reported having problems.
The Mountain Mail contacted Verizon Wireless after receiving reports of outages and dropped calls.
Verizon emailed a statement saying, “A Verizon cell site, located outside of Salida, has been impacted by the Decker Fire. The site’s generator ran out of fuel. Conditions are such that the site is unreachable, resulting in the inability to refuel. Despite deploying two COWs (cells on wheels) in the area, some customers may lose coverage. We are working as best as we can to find a solution.”
Penny Bertrem, public information officer with the fire incident command, said representatives from Verizon had been taken to the site a few days earlier to assess the situation.
Maisie Ramsey with Colorado Central Telecom said their wireless tower is back up and working, but without a direct electrical line, which was damaged in the fire, they are trying to find ways to power the system.
Ramsey said they have a generator that runs on propane, but getting fuel up there with the fire still active is a problem. She said that since they only needed low-voltage power, they were looking at using solar power as an option but hadn’t made any final decision.
