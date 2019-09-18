by Cody Olivas
Mail Staff Writer
The Salida High School boys’ and girl’ cross-country teams tried to leave a little gas in their tanks Tuesday at Buena Vista, but both teams still came away with team titles in the race.
“We have 11 kids running in California this weekend so we approached it in a different way,” head coach Kenny Wilcox said. “We’re trying not to overrace them, so I asked them to take a little off, which is hard to do, but I think they did a good job at that.”
The Lady Spartans still had 10 runners finish in the top 15 to win their team title while Salida’s boys had five runners place in the top 10.
Freshman Quinn Smith once again led the Lady Spartans’ charge, winning her second race in a row in 22 minutes.
“It feels really good,” Smith said about her first-place finish. “It was a good day for us.”
Smith took an early lead and never let it go.
“In Alamosa I didn’t get out in front and I got boxed in,” she said. “Today I thought I’d get out in front and see how it worked.”
It worked well and she ended up winning the race by 21 seconds.
The next two Lady Spartans to finish were also freshmen.
Lanee Dziura crossed fifth in 22:55 and Alex Hebert was 1 second behind her in sixth. Senior Amelia Tonnesen finished seventh in 23:28. Juniors Kaylynn Shaffer and Fern Clark finished ninth and 10th in 24:17 and 24:18.
Sophomore Violet Vogel crossed 11th in 24:34, followed by junior Grace Johnson (12th, 24:50), sophomore Ella Haynes (13th, 24:51) and sophomore Lydia Tonnesen, who grabbed the meet’s last medal with a 15th-place finish in 25:32.
“They definitely packed it in,” Wilcox said.
“I think everyone did really good,” Smith said. “I’m proud of everything we’ve been doing. We’ve been working so hard and it’s paying off, for sure.”
Salida scored 28 points to take first, followed by Buena Vista (48), Lake County (67) and Ellicott (95).
Tatum Fisher (20th, 26:24), Ellie King (21st, 26:25) and Kate Adams (35th, 32:31) also ran for the Lady Spartans.
In the boys’ race, Lake County’s pack was actually ahead of Salida’s a mile into the race. “They kept us honest today,” Wilcox said. “It was great for us to have their pack ahead of us for a long time.”
By the time the third mile came around, however, the Spartans had a big group move ahead of the Panthers. Salida’s top-five finishers all finished within 24 seconds of each other, led by senior Frank DeCew in fourth (19:28). Sophomore Elijah Wilcox crossed sixth in 19:33, followed by seniors Bean Minor (seventh, 19:34), Fin Petit (eighth, 19:34) and Jason Joslin (10th, 19:52).
“They all looked comfy at the end, but I’m OK with that,” the coach said.
Sophomore Kuper Banghart, senior Jake Vold and senior Reilly Stack also finished in a pack, crossing 16th, 17th and 18th for the Spartans in 20:44 to 20:47.
The Spartans took first with 35 points, followed by Lake County (49), Buena Vista (82), Ellicott (104), Del Norte (132), Antonito (145) and James Irwin (179).
Ellicott’s Jodzuel Juarez won the race in 18:25.
Harrison Hales (28th, 22:37), Tristan Jackson (37th, 23:17) Izayah Baxter (39th, 23:50), Drew Johnson (40th, 24:09), Israel Montellano (46th, 26:04), Talmage Trujillo (49th, 27:05) and Logan Merriam (50th, 27:23) also raced for the Spartans.
The Salida Middle School boys, led by Zeke Wilcox’s first-place finish, also placed first of seven squads, while the SMS girls finished fourth of 10 teams.
Next, 11 Spartans who completed 50 workouts over the summer will get to race in one of the biggest cross-country races in the nation this weekend, the Woodbridge Classic near Los Angeles.
“I think we’re in a good spot,” coach Wilcox said. “Overall we’re focused on getting healthy, but I feel we have the horses to run with anyone.”
