Shavano Academic Booster Club announced its January students of the month for Salida School District R-32-J.
Teachers select monthly winners based on excellence in academic achievement, extracurricular activities, special efforts and/or citizenship.
Henry Dempsey
Longfellow Elementary School third-grader.
Parent: Jennifer Dempsey.
Nominating teacher: Jenny Majeski.
Comments: Henry has a lot to offer, in addition to his academic success. He participates in Salida Circus and performs on numerous occasions. Henry is willing to prepare reports for his class about his experiences. He is a compassionate friend who does his best to make sure others are doing well.
Frankie Miller
Longfellow Elementary School third-grader.
Parents: Courtney and Noah Miller.
Nominating teacher: Heidi Leonhard.
Comments: Frankie works hard at everything she does and consistently creates quality work. She demonstrates the utmost integrity in her interactions with others and is a role model in the classroom.
John Bischoff
Longfellow Elementary School fourth-grader.
Parents: Michael and Molly Bischoff.
Nominating teacher: Debra Colgate.
Comments: Johnny does his best every day in class. He is a good friend to his classmates and makes smart choices naturally. He is a strong thinker and he works hard to try new and different ways to reach solutions. His fun smile and thoughtful insights will make him grow into a strong citizen of our community. He loves the competition associated with any academic subject, and I am thrilled to watch him become a leader.
Kaivohn Seidl
Salida Middle School fifth-grader.
Parents: Kristina and Melissa Seidl.
Nominating teacher: Amberlyn Lake.
Comments: Kai gives his best effort each and every day. He comes to class prepared to work hard and to learn. He is honest, fair and always has a smile on his face. Kai easily works cooperatively with all of his classmates and helps anyone in need. His shining personality makes our classroom a better place.
Miami Horn
Salida Middle School sixth-grader.
Parents: Josh and Michelle Lenhart.
Nominating teacher: George A. Mossman.
Comments: Miami has a special spark and zest for life that shines through whether she is in the classroom tackling a challenging question or on the playground being silly with her friends. Her insightful and creative ideas make Salida Middle School a better place to be.
Sarah Chick
Salida High School freshman.
Parents: Anna Bachand and Richard Chick.
Nominating teacher: Haley Huffman.
Comments: Sarah is one of the hardest working students I have met. She is always helpful and tries to learn everything she can. She is a wonderful student and participates in band and sports as well. Sarah always has a smile on her face and is offering hugs to anyone who needs one.
Quinn Smith
Salida High School freshman.
Parents: Jennifer Orr and William Smith.
Nominating teacher: Catelin Miles.
Comments: Quinn is a hardworking, trustworthy student who pushes herself daily in class. She is a natural leader and her positive attitude is infectious.
Kuper Banghart
Salida High School sophomore.
Parents: Arika and Kirk Banghart.
Nominating teacher: Amy Moore.
Comments: Kuper is a student who comes to class with a positive attitude and an excitement to learn something new. He is kind to others around him and strives to improve himself.
