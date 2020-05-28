Chaffee County Public Health reported no new COVID-19 cases Wednesday beyond the 70 already reported as positive or probable cases.
Public Health reported it submitted a second variance request to the state late Wednesday to lift restrictions on short-term rentals with health and safety requirements, but it is unknown how long it will take to get a response.
Statewide, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reports that of 160,796 people tested in the state so far, 24,767, or 15.4 percent of those tested, have had a positive result for COVID-19.
To date, 4,196 people have been hospitalized across the state and 1,135 have died as a direct result of the virus.
Chaffee County Public Health and Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center will offer a community testing clinic from 10 a.m.-noon today at the hospital by appointment only.
Appointments must be scheduled by close of business the day before testing takes place.
Future free clinics will be held from 10 a.m.-noon every Tuesday, beginning June 2, by appointment only.
Testing criteria now include:
• Any community member (or others who consider Chaffee County their medical home) who is showing symptoms.
• Any asymptomatic patient who has a known contact with a positive case or has traveled in an area with high rates of transmission.
• All health care workers, all first responders, all senior care facility workers and all essential workers who directly interact with the public while working, whether or not those individuals have symptoms.
Those interested in testing can call Public Health at 719-539-4510 to be screened, approved and scheduled for testing.
Those with severe respiratory symptoms are asked to contact their primary care provider directly.
