Salida High senior Jake Vold has a new entry on his resume: “Eagle Scout.”
Vold was officially awarded his Eagle rank in March by the Boy Scouts of America national office. He is the son of Michele Vold of Salida and Ben Vold of Buena Vista. He has a younger brother, Caleb, 12.
In light of social distancing restrictions, Vold agreed to answer some interview questions (lightly edited) via email about his journey to Eagle.
How long have you been scouting?
I have been in scouts since I was 6 years old. I scouted in Roxborough, and Salida.
What did you like best about scouting? Least?
The best part about scouting is meeting other scouts who have the same morals and goals in life. They all vary in age, and it’s a good change, ranging from fifth-graders to seniors like me.
The only bad thing I can remember is a few burnt meals from camping trips.
How and where did you attend summer camp? What is camp about?
Summer camp is about earning merit badges in a week in an outdoor environment. The camp brings together hundreds of scouts from different areas of the U.S. and shows them the experiences that scouts can offer. I mostly attended Peaceful Valley Ranch Scout Camp. I have been to this camp five times and made many friends there.
This camp taught me first aid, shooting, swimming emergencies, canoeing, kayaking and more activities that were a blast to learn.
What were your favorite activities?
My favorite activities were the Pinewood Derby and the Courts of Honor. The Pinewood Derby is about making wooden blocks into hot rods. We experiment with aerodynamics, frictional forces and creativity. It was my favorite because I got to create something and use it in a competitive setting. I enjoyed the Courts of Honor because they showed everyone’s progress.
What leadership roles did you have as a scout?
I had official leadership roles including senior patrol leader. I also had unofficial positions like mentor and guide. I got to see scouts going through what I did as a younger scout and help them along. It is gratifying to be this type of leader with our scouts and my friends.
What did scouting teach you about leadership?
Scouting taught me that leadership is within every person. Some people are natural leaders who don’t need to be told twice what the best decision is. Others need a bit of practice and “awakening” with themselves to find that leadership. I feel like I have learned how to help create leaders within people. I think I have learned lessons that I can pass down to help create more influential leaders.
How did you apply scouting leadership to other aspects of your life?
I have applied my scouting leadership to many areas of my life. For example, I am president of the Salida band. I was a team captain for Salida cross country and I received the Coaches Award in 2019 for my positive mindset and ability to raise people up.
What are your plans for the fall? What will you study?
I plan to attend the University of Northern Colorado to double major in business administration/accounting and music.
What advice do you have for someone considering joining a scout troop?
Join! There’s no reason not to have the opportunity to learn about hundreds of professions and topics and create memories with new friends. You get to learn to become a leader with other future leaders. You get to camp and learn from peers. Scouting delivered so many of my best memories, and it can for you too.
Boy Scouts are 11-17 years old. New scouts are welcome anytime, and no experience is necessary. The troop’s group outdoor activities are on pause during the pandemic.
For Boy Scouts, contact Scoutmaster Brian Petit at teampetit@hotmail.com or Michelle Vold at mvold321@gmail.com. Salida also has a Cub Scout pack for younger ages. For more information, contact Cubmaster Buel Mattix, 719-221-0492 or buellygoat@hotmail.com.
Brian Petit is scoutmaster of Salida Boy Scout Troop 60.
