Today
Buena Vista
9:30-11 a.m. – Junior Rangers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife is an opportunity for kids ages 5-11 to explore the natural world at the BV Community Center, 715 E. Main St. This week’s topic is Live Life Outdoors Day. cpw.state.co.us or 719-539-3771 for info.
10 a.m.-5 p.m. – Free admission at Buena Vista Heritage Museum, 506 E. Main St., to celebrate Colorado Day.
6 p.m. – Gene Farrar plays Americana tunes for Concerts in the Park in McPhelemy Park.
Leadville
1-2:30 p.m. – Junior Rangers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife is an opportunity for kids ages 5-11 to explore the natural world at Ice Palace Park. This week’s topic is Live Life Outdoors Day. cpw.state.co.us or 719-539-3771 for info.
6 p.m. – Bat-Palooza at Leadville National Fish Hatchery, 2846 Colo. 300, features interactive booths at 6 p.m., a bat education talk at 7 p.m. and viewing and counting bats for a biological study as they emerge at 8 p.m. Take your own chair. 719-486-7421.
Poncha Springs
8 a.m. – Chaffee County Fair and Rodeo Seniors’ and Kids’ Day at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120, features carriage rides, stick horse rodeo, 4-H animal shows, robotics contest and barrel racing. See full schedule at chaffeecountyfair.com.
5-7 p.m. – Pint Night at Elevation Beer Co., 115 Pahlone Parkway, features the local chapter of Trout Unlimited sharing what the group does for the community. Anyone who becomes a Trout Unlimited member at the event will receive a free pint and entry into a raffle.
Salida
6 p.m. – Americana duo Pint & A Half performs a free Thursdays at Six concert in Riverside Park.
7 p.m. – Collegiate Peaks Forum Series presents “Hot, Dry and Smoky: What Is the Future of Colorado’s Forests in a Changing Climate?” led by Dr. William Anderegg, at the Salida SteamPlant theater, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Admission is free. Refreshments and a cash bar will be available.
Friday
Buena Vista
5-8 p.m. – The Landward Rogues Band performs at House Rock Kitchen, 421 E. Main St.
6-9 p.m. – Barb Maxey plays an all-original blues show at The Lariat, 206 Main St.
7 p.m. – Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen play bluegrass tunes at The Beach at South Main, 701 Front Loop.
10 p.m. – Aaron Kamm and the One Drops perform roots reggae, Mississippi River blues and jam tunes at The Lariat, 206 Main St. Admission is $10.
Leadville
2 p.m. – Leadville Boom Days starts on Harrison Avenue and includes food and craft fair, motorcycle game, dances and live music. Full schedule at leadvilleboomdays.org.
4-8 p.m. – 321 Fridays features the artwork of Mary Palumbo and Jenna Geldrich at Harperrose Studios, 601 Harrison Ave.
Poncha Springs
9 a.m. – Chaffee County Fair and Rodeo at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120, features round robins, grandstands dedication, livestock sale and live music. See full schedule at chaffeecountyfair.com.
5-7 p.m. – Matt Coen performs at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
4-6 p.m. – River Tribe Drum & Dance Troupe performs at Benson’s Tavern & Beer Garden, 128 N. F St.
5-7 p.m. – Artists’ opening reception for Mariposa Marangia, presenting “Poetry of Watercolor” at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
5:30 p.m. – Glow in the Park teen event at Noah’s Ark. Participants will meet at A Church, 419 D St., and shuttle out to the park. Participants must have turned in a waiver by July 26. Cost to participate is $10, and grants are available. Sheree at achurchsalida@gmail.com or 719-529-1295.
5:30-7:30 p.m. – Artist’s reception for Judy Sprague at Collegiate Peaks Realty, 139 W. First St. Sprague will donate a percentage of art sales to Central Colorado Conservancy.
6:30 p.m. – Mountain Mantra performs at Boathouse Cantina, 228 N. F St.
8:30-10 p.m. – Greater Arkansas River Nature Association presents professor Ron Mickle from the University of Denver, who will point out objects from the “August Night Skies.” Location will be revealed upon registration at garna.org. Cost is $10 for GARNA members, $20 for nonmembers.
Saturday
Buena Vista
10:30 a.m. – Local nursing mothers participate in the Global Big Latch On, a synchronized breastfeeding event to mark World Breastfeeding Week, at Columbine Park. 719-530-2569.
5-8 p.m. – The Landward Rogues Band performs at House Rock Kitchen, 421 E. Main St.
6-9 p.m. – An evening with Pete Albrecht (formerly Leadville Cherokee) at The Lariat, 206 Main St.
7-10 p.m. – Hogan & Moss perform at Deerhammer Distillery, 321 E. Main St.
10 p.m. – Ally Venable Band plays modern blues at The Lariat, 206 Main St. Tickets are $10.
Leadville
7:30 a.m. – Leadville Boom Days on Harrison Avenue features food and craft fair, breakfast, mining events, parade, auto show, live music, dancing and more. Full schedule at leadvilleboomdays.org.
3-5 p.m. – Leadville Boom Days Mining Madness at National Mining Hall of Fame & Museum, 129 W. Ninth St., feature gold panning, rock hounding and arts and crafts. Cost is $12. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
2 p.m. – Community Talent Show at Tabor Opera House. Tickets are $5, available at TaborOperaHouse.net and at the box office, 308 Harrison Ave.
7 p.m. – The Vail Valley Band performs pop, classic rock, country, jazz, originals and Broadway show tunes at the Tabor Opera House. Tickets are $20, available at TaborOperaHouse.net and at the box office, 308 Harrison Ave.
Poncha Springs
8 a.m. – Chaffee County Fair and Rodeo at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120, features kids’ contests, antique tractor and engine pulls, CPRA Rodeo and live music. See full schedule at chaffeecountyfair.com.
5-7 p.m. – Acoustic guitarist John Drew Peterson performs at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Saguache
7-10 p.m. – The Jah Kings play roots reggae tunes at the Historic Ute Theatre, 410 Fourth St. Tickets are $10 through Wednesday at historicuttheatre.com or $12 at the door.
Salida
8 a.m.-3 p.m. – 28th annual Angel of Shavano Car Show, benefiting Chaffee County Search and Rescue South, at Riverside Park features about 100 cars on display all day, engine meltdown at 11 a.m. and awards presentation at 2 p.m. chaffeesarsouth.org.
8 a.m.-1 p.m. – Farmers Market at Alpine Park, F and Fifth streets.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. – Summer Gathering at Hutchinson Homestead and Learning Center, 8913 U.S. 50, has family activities and site visits all day. Guided tours at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Live music and homemade pie, 2-4 p.m. For details visit HutchinsonHomestead.org or call 719-239-0955. $5/person or $10/family.
10:30 a.m. – Local nursing mothers participate in the Global Big Latch On, a synchronized breastfeeding event to mark World Breastfeeding Week, at Alpine Park. 719-530-2569.
7 p.m. – Roma Ransom performs at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St.
7 p.m. – Troublesome Creek Daredevils perform at Benson’s Tavern & Beer Garden, 124 N. F St.
7:30 p.m. – Salida Aspen Concerts presents pianist Simone Dinnerstein at Salida High School, 26 Jones Ave. Tickets are $20. Students in kindergarten through 12th grade are admitted free; an adult accompanying a student may purchase one discounted ticket for $10 at the door.
9 p.m. – DJ Timmy performs at Victoria Tavern, 143 N. F St.
Sunday
Buena Vista
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Farmers Market at South Main Town Square.
5-9 p.m. – Rum Creek performs at River Runners, 801 Front Loop.
6-9 p.m. – Coral Creek performs a free “newgrass” show at River Runners Browns Canyon, 24070 CR 301. Camping is available for $5.
6-9 p.m. – Resident musician A.J. Fullerton performs at The Lariat, 206 Main St.
Leadville
8 a.m. – Leadville Boom Days in downtown Leadville features cowboy church, breakfast, mining events, kids’ contests, burro races and more. Full schedule at leadvilleboomdays.org.
Poncha Springs
8 a.m. – Chaffee County Fair and Rodeo at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120, features cowboy church, kids’ contests, archery, fair royalty and CPRA rodeo. See full schedule at chaffeecountyfair.com.
Saguache
6 p.m. – Band in a Hat and Open Mike Talent Show at Historic Ute Theatre, 410 Fourth St. $7 suggested donation. historicutetheatre.com.
Salida
10 a.m.-noon – Central Colorado Humanists present a Sunday Science talk by Kimberly Parker and Patty LaTaille on restorative justice at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave. All are welcome. Admission is free but donations are accepted.
1 p.m. – Darth Crooks performs at Benson’s Tavern & Beer Garden, 128 N. F St.
6-8:30 p.m. – Austin, Texas, band Steel Betty performs bluegrass, folk, blues, Tex-Mex, old-time music and classic country at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets cost $12 in advance at the box office or salidasteamplant.com or $15 at the door.
Monday
Buena Vista
6-9 p.m. – Resident musician A.J. Fullerton performs at The Lariat, 206 Main St.
Tuesday
Buena Vista
6-9 p.m. – Resident musician A.J. Fullerton performs at The Lariat, 206 Main St.
Salida
5-7 p.m. – Free acupuncture for active-duty military members or veterans at Anupa Wellness, 130 W. Sackett Ave., Unit D. Take proof of military affiliation.
6-8 p.m. – Trivia Night at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
Wednesday
Salida
9-10 a.m. – Free Paws for Exercise & Therapy Hikes with dog trainer Laura Pintane. RSVP is mandatory by contacting Pintane at 719-539-2503 or laurasdogtraining@msn.com. Participants of the hike will receive a raffle ticket for the SalidaFit summer challenge.
9:30-11 a.m. – Heart of Colorado Rural Philanthropy Days in Salida. RSVP is required, and exact location will be provided. RSVP at crcdenver.wufoo.com.
7 p.m. – Movie night features “Revenge of the Nerds” at A Church, 419 D St. Pizza, popcorn and drinks will be available.
