A smoky haze hanging over the Sawatch Range Monday morning came from Arizona wildfires said Chaffee County Fire Protection District Chief Robert Bertram.
Two smaller wildfires in southwest Colorado are may also be contributing to the smoke.
Arizona has 12 active wildfires as of Monday, according to Inciweb.
The closest to Colorado currently is the Magnum Fire in Kaibab National Forest near north of the Grand Canyon which is reported to have burned 24,708 acres and is currently 2 percent contained.
The East Creek fire on Bureau of Land Management land near Mancos started Sunday and was estimated at 1,100 acres Monday morning.
The Loading Pen fire near Delores, started by lightning Saturday, has burned about 25 acres.
Both of the Colorado fire areas are under red flag warnings through Tuesday.
The National Weather Service also issued a red flag warning for the Salida area Monday and a fire weather watch for Tuesday with a prediction of winds as high as 35 mph.
Chafffee County remains under stage 2 fire restrictions. Visit chaffeesheriff.org/fire-restrictions/ for guidleines.
